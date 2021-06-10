STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman, her five children end life in Chhattisgarh

The deceased, residents of Bemcha in Mahasmund, were identified as Uma Sahu (45), Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum (12) and Tulsi (10).

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman and her five children ended their lives on the railway tracks in Mahasamund district, about 130 km from the state capital, on Thursday. The eyewitnesses, who saw their mangled bodies, immediately informed the police.

“The six members of a family seem to have committed suicide. The reason behind this extreme step is yet to be ascertained. We are investigating. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem.,” said Prafulla Thakur, Mahasmund superintendent of police. 

The deceased, residents of Bemcha in Mahasmund, were identified as Uma Sahu (45), Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum (12) and Tulsi (10).

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

