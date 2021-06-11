STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam logs 3,666 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 5,241 and as many as 4,03,170 patients have recuperated from the infection.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:04 PM

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam reported 3,666 new COVID-19 cases and 29 fresh fatalities on Friday with the caseload rising to 4,53, 867, National Health Mission bulletin said.

The death toll in the state increased to 3,873 while the number of active cases currently is 45,477. Four deaths were reported from Cachar, followed by three in Baksa and two each in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia.

Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, and Nalbari reported one death each, the bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.85 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The new cases detected during the day include 341 from Kamrup Metro, 300 from Cachar, 257 from Sonitpur, and 242 from Golaghat. The fresh cases were detected out of 1,69,528 tests conducted during the day. The daily positivity rate is 2.16 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far are 1,23,49,596.

As many 46,66,675 beneficiaries have received the vaccine, including 9,03,390 who have received the second dose.

