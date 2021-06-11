STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central agency should investigate gangster shootout case in Bengal's New Town: Dilip Ghosh

Published: 11th June 2021 02:36 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said a probe should be carried out by a central agency into how the two gangsters who were killed in an encounter inside a residential complex in New Town managed to get a flat on rent in the apartment block.

"The case must be investigated by a central agency. This state has become a hub of terrorists and criminals," Ghosh alleged.

Two "dreaded criminals" from Punjab, who were carrying bounties on their heads, were shot dead by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in an encounter on Wednesday, officials said.

Arms and ammunition were found stacked in the flat where they were staying since May 22, they said.

Further investigation by police is underway.Di

