CM Yogi Adityanath calls on PM Modi amidst chaos in Uttar Pradesh

His visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

Published: 11th June 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) with Prime Minister Narendra Mod.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) with Prime Minister Narendra Mod. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

Adityanath met Modi at his residence, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The chief minister, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital from Thursday to meet the BJP top brass, is also scheduled to meet party president JP Nadda in the afternoon.

During his meeting with Shah, Adityanath presented a copy of the report 'Solution of Migrant Crisis'.

His visit to the national capital started a day after Jitin Prasada quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

After Adityanath met Shah, Prasada called on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister here.

ALSO READ: MLAs feel CM Yogi Adityanath aloof, relies more on babus

BJP MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer who is seen as a trusted hand of Modi, is also in Delhi to meet party leaders and allies.

Though there is no official word on whether there will be a Cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, sources said Prasada, who comes from a noted Brahmin family of the state with political heft, and Sharma may be accommodated in such an eventuality.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh had earlier this month visited the state to review the party's preparations for the assembly elections and held meetings with key ministers and organisation leaders.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh, had also visited the state.

