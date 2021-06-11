COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark in Maharashtra's Thane district

By PTI

THANE: The COVID-19 death toll in Thane district of Maharashtra has crossed the 10,000-mark as 65 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said on Friday.

These deaths were reported on Thursday.

The district's fatality count now stood at 10,056.

The infection tally in the district has reached 5,23,497 with the addition of 498 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate of Thane is 1.92 per cent, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the coronavirus case count has gone up to 1,12,900, while the death toll is 2,220, another official said.