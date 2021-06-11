Dalit killed for protesting removal of Ambedkar poster in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Dalit youth, who was attacked by a group of youths after he questioned the removal of Ambedkar’s poster in Rajasthan’s Hanumangrah district, has died of his injuries. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Vinod Bamania, 22, from Kinkralia village was a member of the Bheem Army. He was allegedly attacked by members of the OBC community.

Mukesh, one of Vinod’s cousins, said a few days ago, Vinod and some of his friends had celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti and had pasted some posters of the Dalit icon outside his house. Then, a group of men came and started tearing off the poster. This led to a fracas. Later, on June 5, Vinod was attacked. Two days later, he died in a hospital.

According to the Mukesh, on June 5, Vinod and he was going to their farm when a vehicle suddenly stopped near them. Assailants emerged from the vehicle and started attacking them with hockey sticks and lathis. After receiving a complaint from the victim’s family, the police registered a case against the accused. According to the FIR, the accused made casteist comments as they attacked Vinod. The police have arrested two of the four accused, according to Vinod’s family.