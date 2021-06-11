STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enrolment of girls up, gender gap in higher education down

The survey for 2019-20, released on Thursday, showed that during the five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a 11.4% growth in student enrolment.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The gap between girls and boys in higher education institutes seems to be narrowing as 49% of the students in colleges are now girls, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education.

The survey for 2019-20, released on Thursday, showed that during the five-year period from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a 11.4% growth in student enrolment. The rise in female enrolment during the period was 18.2%.

The higher education survey estimates the total enrolment in higher education at 38.5 million – 19.6 million boys and 18.9 million girls. Uttar Pradesh has shown the highest student enrolment, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The gross enrolment ratio (GER) for the age group of 18-23 years in higher education institutes in India is 27.1. The ratio for male population is 26.9 and 27.3 for females.  For the scheduled caste category, it is 23.4 and for scheduled tribes, it is 18.0 compared to the national GER of 27.1.

“The continuous rise in the enrolment, number of institutions and gender parity is a part of our country’s major move towards improving access, equity and quality in light of National Education Policy,” said higher education secretary Amit Khare while releasing the report. 

The GER increased by minuscule 0.8% in 2019-20. The percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in higher education in 2019-20 was 27.1% against 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015. Total enrolment in higher education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19. 

MAJOR FINDINGS

  • Gross enrolment ratio up 11% over a period of five years, female enrolment increases by 18%
  • Gross enrolment ratio rose to 27.1% in 2019-20 from 26.3% in 2018-19 and 24.3% in 2014-2015
  • No. of universities up 30.5% from 799 in 2015-16 to 1,043 in 2019-20; Colleges up from 39,071 to 42,343
  • UP recorded highest student enrolment in India with 50.9% female and 49.1% male students
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
student enrolment girls enrolment higher education India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp