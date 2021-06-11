STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Italian Marines case: SC to pronounce order next week on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to kin of fishermen

It said that the Republic of Italy will prosecute the accused Italian Marines as per the International arbitral award.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would pass orders on June 15 on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to family members of two Indian fishermen allegedly killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012 and made it clear that Italy would prosecute them.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah said that it may ask the Kerala High Court to ensure proper disbursal of compensation to the heirs of the victims.

The top court would also pass an order on quashing the pending criminal case against the Italian Marines in India for killing the fishermen on Tuesday.

It said that the Republic of Italy will prosecute the accused Italian Marines as per the International arbitral award.

Earlier, the Centre had told the court that Italy had initiated the transfer of Rs 10 crore compensation to be given to the kin of the fishermen.

In February 2012, India had accused the two marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker -- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala fishermen Supreme Court Italian marines
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp