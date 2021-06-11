Militants open fire at security forces in J-K's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants on Friday attacked a security forces' party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident.

A police official said the militants fired upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Aglar in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district around noon.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.