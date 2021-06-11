STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon advances in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts

After covering Jabalpur and Hoshangabad divisions, large parts of Indore and Shahdol divisions and parts of Bhopal and Sagar divisions, southwest monsoon is advancing to other parts of the state.

Published: 11th June 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 07:36 PM

South West Monsoon

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rains with thunderstorm in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh, as southwest monsoon advanced into the state.

Rains lashed large parts of the central state during the day, with Parasia area of Chhindwara receiving 90.1 mm rainfall, the highest, in the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 am on Friday, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy rains with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour (KMPH) at isolated places of 11 districts, including Hoshangabad and Mandla, he said.

A yellow alert predicting likely thunderstorms with lightning and wind gusts at the speed of 30 to 40 KMPH has been issued for isolated places of four divisions, including Indore, Gwalior and Chambal, the official said, adding that similar weather conditions have been forecast for 20 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur.

These alerts are valid till Saturday morning, it was stated.

Mercury dropped in the parts of the state that received good rainfall, with Jabalpur recording the maximum and minimum temperature of 31.0 (-8) and 23.4 (-4) degrees Celsius respectively, Saha said.

Bhopal city recorded 21.2 mm rainfall while Pachmari, a hill station in Hoshangabad received 21.0 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

