STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar; sets off political speculation

NCP sources said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor.

Published: 11th June 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Noted political strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, setting off speculations that a non-BJP, non-Congress national front comprising regional parties is in the offing ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The meeting over lunch at Pawar’s residence was also attended by NCP state president Jayant Patil and party MP Supriya Sule. The meeting lasted for more than three hours, sources said. According to the sources, who were privy to the discussion, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee want to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front of all regional parties to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Friday’s meeting focused on the prospects of it.

“Prashant Kishor, first of all, gave a presentation and told us that there are more than 400 Lok Sabha seats where non-BJP and non-Congress parties can fight strongly. Congress is no more in a position to defeat the BJP. Every alternate day, some Congress leader is either joining the BJP or other parties. Therefore, if we want to defeat the BJP, the regional forces have to come together.Otherwise, the authoritarian leadership of the saffron party will, steps by step, destroy India’s federal structure and its cultural diversity,” said a source. 

“Prashant Kishor has shown that if all the forces are brought together, then the BJP can easily be defeated. He has shown it in West Bengal and other states as well. Besides, he is also in touch with other regional parties likes DMK, YRS Congress, Shiv Sena, Samata Party, etc. He can work as a catalyst on the larger front,” said another source.

“The agenda of this regional federal front will be to protect the regional identity of these regional parties and their federal structure. Prashant Kishor earlier said that he will no more work as a strategist for one party and may work on a bigger goal and platform and a federal front could be in making for 2024,” said the source. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

“Kishor was a successful political strategist. Sharad Pawar will take into account Kishor’s suggestions,” he added. Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister It was Kishor’s first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the Assembly elections. After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was “quitting this space”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Prashant Kishor
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp