STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study

The study comes at a time when the country is looking at vaccinating all eligible people (above 18 years) by the year end

Published: 11th June 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata.

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A single-dose immunization with the COVID-19 vaccine may be sufficient for protecting patients who have recovered from a mild infection of the virus as the immunological memory that they develop keeps its imprint for a few years, says a study conducted on Indian patients.

The study comes at a time when the country is looking at vaccinating all eligible people (above 18 years) by the year end. The vaccine is considered the most effective preventive measure to protect from the COVID-19 pandemic that has become a major threat to public health globally.

However, how long the vaccine will provide the protective cover, whether the vaccine will protect against all recently circulating and future variants of the virus, and what should be the vaccination schedule and dosage for the individuals recovered from COVID-19 are questions that need answers for successful implementation of vaccination throughout the country.

ALSO READ: Free vaccines to all a game changer in India's COVID fight

A study by Dr. Nimesh Gupta’s group at the National Institute of Immunology (NII) is in collaboration with Dr. Ashok Sharma, Biochemistry Department, and Dr. Poonam Coshic, Department of Transfusion Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi reveals that Indian patients who recovered from mild COVID-19 disease have durable immunological memory in most important arms of protective immunity – T cells and B cells.

The team believes that the immunological memory, which can last for a few years, is predominantly associated with the spike protein of the virus. These responses are mainly targeted towards the spike protein, and it also gives high hopes to the current vaccines.

The research supported under the Intensification of Research in High Priority Areas (IRHPA) scheme of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), says if the vaccine can induce the immune response like seen in mild patients, then we will have an effective and long-lasting cellular immunity against SARS-CoV-2.

The study also indicated that almost 70 per cent of the examined Indian cohort had very high levels of SARS-CoV-2 reactive type of white blood cells that are an essential part of the human immune system (CD4+ T cells).

These were present prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. These already present T cells strongly respond to the COVID-19 virus. It was found that these pre-existing cross-reactive CD4+ T cells will not completely abort the virus infection, but they can definitely limit the virus burden and reduce the course of symptomatic infection.

“This will lead to less severe disease and lower rates of hospitalization. These SARS-CoV-2 reactive CD4+ T cells may have originated due to previous exposure to the highly prevalent ‘Common Cold’ viruses,” said the study recently published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Immunology’.

These findings may prove crucial in understanding how the Indian population is responding to the COVID-19 virus and provide a key for vaccine implementation in India, said the team of experts.

“The virus Nucleoprotein should not be used as the target protein for sero epidemiological surveys in India. It may give a wrong indication, as almost 30 per cent of the tested donors showed cross-reactive antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein without exposure to the virus prior to the pandemic,” the study suggested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp