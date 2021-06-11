STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tripura wants to be country's first state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination: CM

The chief minister on Wednesday tweeted that Tripura has vaccinated 92 per cent of the people above 45 years with the first dose and is at the first position in India.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Photo | Sovi Vidyadharan)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that his government is striving to make Tripura the first state in the country in terms of 100 per cent vaccination against coronavirus.

The state has already secured the top position in India in vaccinating the 45 year plus age groups and it was possible because the people of the state are conscious about the result of inoculation and the government's massive awareness drive, he said.

"Now, our aim is to make Tripura the first state in the country where the people are 100 per cent vaccinated. We will achieve the goal," Deb said after inaugurating an oxygen plant at Tripura Medical College in Agartala.

He said that the Tripura government had sanctioned Rs 34 crore for vaccination against Covid-19.

As the Centre recently announced that the Covid- 19 vaccine doses would be supplied free of cost to states, the funds would now be utilised for improving the healthcare infrastructure of Tripura, Deb said.

"The government's proposal for setting up of the oxygen plant in the medical college was accepted by the Centre without any delay. This shows how active Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in tackling Covid-19," he said.

He also said that the prime minister managed to maintain the stability of the countrys economy during the pandemic.

The chief minister asked the people of the state to go for Covid tests and take advice from doctors immediately if any symptom is found.

"The people in our state as a whole are conscious about taking the vaccine, but the lackadaisical attitude of some are not acceptable as this invites trouble," he said.

