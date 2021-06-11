STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US to process student visa applications from June 14

“Student visas remain a top priority and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Visa

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The US Embassy in India on Thursday said it will restart processing student Visa applications on June 14, bringing much-needed relief to the community worried over the uncertainty surrounding the procedures in the aftermath of the pandemic. 

“Student visas remain a top priority and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester. On June 14, we will open limited July and August student visa appointments at posts across India,” it said.

Students were advised to visit https://ustraveldocs.com/in to view slot availability and schedule appointments. “Prior to your visa interview, please review your I-20 program start date. Students beginning a new program with a start date on or after August 1 may travel to the US up to 30 days prior to the date and do not need to submit a request for a national interest exception,” the embassy said.

The embassy said continuing students may also resume their programmes on or after August 1, and travel 30 days prior to the resumption date. “We are unable to approve expedited requests for Fall 2021 students. If your appointment date results in a potentially late start, please reach out to your school to discuss options,” it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Embassy US Visa student Visa
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp