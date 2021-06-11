US to process student visa applications from June 14

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US Embassy in India on Thursday said it will restart processing student Visa applications on June 14, bringing much-needed relief to the community worried over the uncertainty surrounding the procedures in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Student visas remain a top priority and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester. On June 14, we will open limited July and August student visa appointments at posts across India,” it said.

Students were advised to visit https://ustraveldocs.com/in to view slot availability and schedule appointments. “Prior to your visa interview, please review your I-20 program start date. Students beginning a new program with a start date on or after August 1 may travel to the US up to 30 days prior to the date and do not need to submit a request for a national interest exception,” the embassy said.

The embassy said continuing students may also resume their programmes on or after August 1, and travel 30 days prior to the resumption date. “We are unable to approve expedited requests for Fall 2021 students. If your appointment date results in a potentially late start, please reach out to your school to discuss options,” it said.