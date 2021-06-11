STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal BJP divided over call for President’s rule

Meanwhile, Ghosh, addressing a meeting of the party organisation told the party workers to fight against the TMC politically.  

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  A division within the West Bengal unit of the BJP over the question of imposing the president’s rule in the state has come to the fore in recent days.  While a section of BJP functionaries is in favour of imposing Article 356 in the state citing incidents of post-poll violence, others, including party state unit head Dilip Ghosh, want to strengthen the party’s organisation at the grassroots level by organising mass movements.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and three BJP MPs from the state-Nishith Pramanik, Saumitra Khan and Arjun Singh-met the party’s central leadership and placed their demand for president’s rule in West Bengal. After meeting Amit Shah, Adhikari said on Tuesday the post-poll violence in West Bengal is much worse than the situation that deserves Article 356 to be imposed in any state. 

Meanwhile, Ghosh, addressing a meeting of the party organisation told the party workers to fight against the TMC politically.  Those who are against imposing Article in 356 say it would be a wrong decision. ‘’The ruling party has come to power with massive support of the state’s voters. If we derail the government, it would be an insult to people’s verdict. Instead of doing this, we should build up movements involving common people at the grassroots level on different issues,’’ said a senior BJP leader.

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, too, came out against the idea of imposing Article 356 in the state. ‘’Repeated demands for the imposition of presidential rule will not go down well. It will be a foolish act,’’ he said in a social media post. Another BJP leader, who is close to Ghosh, said, “If we repeatedly demand for Article 356, common people will think that we are power-hungry. Besides, we may receive a blow in the court as well.’’

Another section within the party is prepared to use all means necessary to get the president’s rule imposed, including implementation of the CAA in the state. “West Bengal government will not allow it since Mamata said on a number of occasions that she will never allow the CAA in Bengal. When the state administration will be against the CAA, it can be easily used as a tool to impose Article 356 in Bengal,” said a BJP functionary.

