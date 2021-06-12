Allies should get respectable share in Union government, says JDU

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: National president of the Janata Dal (United) RCP Singh said on Saturday that his party, being a constituent of the NDA, deserves to get a birth if the Centre decides to expand the Union cabinet. “Whenever there is an expansion, JD-U must get a share in the cabinet,” Singh, who is considered to be next to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the party, said.

Singh further demanded that every constituent of the NDA be given their due share. “We are a part of the NDA...all constituents deserve a respectable share (in the Narendra Modi government,” Singh told journalists. “Where is the question of demanding? It is a matter of understanding. It has to be natural,” Singh told reporters. Sources within the NDA said the Centre may expand the Union cabinet as the ruling BJP wants to bring in some allies.

According to them, the JD-U may be given two berths in the Union cabinet in view of the forthcoming election in Uttar Pradesh. In eastern part of the state, Kurmi voters are in a strong position. The BJP, after its dismal performance in West Bengal, is also said to be considering the inclusion of JD-U in Union cabinet, so that JD-U may not contest against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

There is speculation within the NDA that two ministries —The Consumer Affair, Food and Public Distribution and The Commerce and Industry Ministry—which are currently held by the Railway minister Piyush Goyal as additional charges, may go to the JD-U. The JD(U) has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha and five in Rajya Sabha.