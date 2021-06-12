STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP attacks Gupkar Alliance, calls it group of opportunists  

“The Gupkar Alliance was not visible during the Covid-19 pandemic. They had made zero contributions during the pandemic.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:59 AM

Farooq Abdullah after 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' meet in Srinagar

Farooq Abdullah after 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' meet in Srinagar (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: BJP on Friday called the six-party Gupkar Alliance seeking restoration of special status for J&K as an “alliance of opportunists”. 

“Gupkar leaders remained dormant from public service during the Covid-19 and met after six months only for political gains,” BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta told reporters.

He was referring to a meeting of Gupkar Alliance a few days back in which the leaders of the six alliance members reiterated that they stand for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood to J&K and said doors are open for talks.

“The Gupkar Alliance was not visible during the Covid-19 pandemic. They had made zero contributions during the pandemic. It is an alliance of opportunist leaders and the same is palpable by their conduct,” Gupta said.

Referring to the speculations on changes to J&K status, he said, “These are all rumours and nothing else. Some people want to again create an atmosphere of fear and terror in the Valley.” ​He said nothing big is going to happen except delimitation. 

“The delimitation commission will carry out a delimitation exercise. There is no political interference. We are associate members, but we have no role in the delimitation exercise. There will be no injustice in any district.”

