STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Extend GST exemption on Covid-related materials till March 22: Rajasthan minister

In the meeting, he also asked the Centre to release the GST compensation amount to Rajasthan at the earliest.

Published: 12th June 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Saturday demanded the exemption of all Covid-related goods and services, including its test kits, from the GST for fiscal 2021-22, The minister raised the demand in a meeting of the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In the meeting, he also asked the Centre to release the GST compensation amount to Rajasthan at the earliest.

The GST Council had already exempted the Covid-related materials like oxygen and its equipment, ventilators, remdesivir and other essential medicines, Covid testing kits, pulse oximeter etc from the GST till August 31, 2021. But the minister sought the exemption to be extended till March 31, 2022.

Dhariwal said experts believe that the third wave of the pandemic may come in September-October. Therefore, the exemption should be extended till March 31, 2022, and, if needed, it should be continued even further, he added.

Dhariwal also expressed disagreement over the charging of tax on coronavirus vaccines, saying it is completely wrong not to include the members of the Opposition in the formation of the Group of Ministers.

He demanded from the council that the GST Secretariat should be made operational so that all issues are resolved in a time-bound manner.

He also demanded from the Centre to release the outstanding GST compensation amount of Rs 4,635.29 crore for 2020-21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Rajasthan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp