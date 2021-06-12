Four children buried alive in Mizoram landslip

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four children of a family in Mizoram were buried alive when a retaining wall collapsed on their house following landslip, which was triggered by rains.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Thuampui in state capital Aizawl.

Two others of the seven-member family were injured. The head of the family, Lalbiakzuala (75), was away and thus, escaped the tragedy.

The children, aged three to 16 years, died on the spot.

The bodies were retrieved by the police and locals.

The area falls under Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s constituency. He has assured to provide relief to the family and rehabilitate it.