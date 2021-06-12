STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand youth mistaken as Maoist, killed in retaliatory firing by security forces

The incident took place on Saturday when the youths had gone into the jungles for hunting and fired on the security forces which was on an anti-Maoist operation.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 09:28 PM

The incident took place possibly out of confusion as the youths opened fire on security forces due to some unknown reasons. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A 24-year-old youth was killed in Kuku-Pir jungles in Latehar while he, along with his friends, had gone hunting wild animals on the occasion of Sarhul. 

According to Latehar SP Prashant Anand, the incident took place on Saturday morning when the group of youths was venturing into the jungles for hunting and fired on the security forces which was on an anti-Maoist operation.

Notably, it was informed in the morning that a Maoist has been gunned down during an encounter by a joint team of CRPF and State Police. But, later in the evening, Latehar SP Prashant Anand told The New Indian Express that it was actually a local youth who has been killed during the exchange of fire with security forces.

“The deceased has been identified as Brahmdeo Singh, 24, hailing from Piri village while another person Dinanath Singh, 25, has received injuries on his hand,” said the SP. The incident took place possibly out of confusion as the group of youths carrying fire-arms opened fire on security forces due to some
unknown reasons prompting the security forces to retaliate, he added.

“Had the police force not shown their acumen, there would have been sinister consequences and others might have got killed in the firing,” said the SP. Other five people in the group have been taken into custody and are being interrogated to get into the details of the incident, he added.

“During interrogation, it was found that they were out on hunting on the occasion of  Sarhul, a festival in the tribal districts in Jharkhand during which people go out on hunting in the adjoining jungles and celebrate with their hunt,” said the SP. So far, no Maoist connection has been found with the group, he
added.

“The local villagers have also confirmed the group was out for hunting,” said the SP.

