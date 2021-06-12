STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 10,697 COVID-19 cases, 360 deaths

There are 1,55,474 active cases in the state now. The state capital Mumbai reported 749 cases and 18 deaths.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Preparation of 300-bedded COVID hospital by State Government and DRDO at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Sarusajai in Guwahati

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 10,697 new coronavirus infections, taking the case tally to 58,98,550, the health department said.

As many as 360 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll to 1,08,333. As many as 14,910 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count to 56,31,767. The state's recovery rate is 95.48 percent and the case fatality rate is 1.84 percent.

With 2,23,049 new coronavirus tests during the day, the tally of tests done so far rose to 3,78,34,054. There are 1,55,474 active cases in the state now. The state capital Mumbai reported 749 cases and 18 deaths. The total of cases in the city rose to 7,14,965, and the death toll rose to 15,097.

The larger Mumbai division reported 2,267 cases and 84 deaths. The total of cases in the region rose to 15,61,266 and death toll reached 30,236. Nashik division reported 978 cases including 601 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division reported 2,760 cases including 790 in Satara district and 829 in Pune district .

Kolhapur division reported 3,503 cases including 1,087 in Kolhapur district and 787 in Sangli district. Aurangabad division reported 224 cases, Latur division 361 cases, Akola division 387 cases while Nagpur division reported 217 new cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 58,98, 550, New cases 10,697, Death toll 1,08,333, Recoveries 56,31,767, Active cases 1,55,474, Total tests 3,78,34,054.

COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
