Major fire at Gujarat ink factory; three firemen injured

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A massive fire broke out in an ink manufacturing factory in Naroda locality of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city in the wee hours of Saturday, in which three firemen suffered minor injuries, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call about the blaze at Ink-Anon factory around 3.30 am, city's in-charge chief fire officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the factory, where highly inflammable chemicals were stored, he said.

"The fire was massive. It took nearly five hours to bring it under control and three firemen suffered minor burn injuries due to the blasts of solvents kept at the factory. Their condition is stable," Bhatt said.

"We tried to ensure that the fire does not spread to the nearby residential area," he said.

The injured firemen were taken to a hospital, where they were given primary treatment and sent back home, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained by a forensic team, officials said.