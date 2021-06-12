Maoist gunned down by security forces in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A maoist was gunned down by security forces in Kuku-Pir jungles under Garu PS in Latehar. Accorsing to police, fire arms have also been recovered from the spot along with the body.

"One Maoist was killed during an encounter with a joint team of 214 Battalion or CRPF and CoBRA in Kuku-Piri jungles under Garu police station in Latehar," said highly places sources in CRPF.

The encounter took place at 8:50 am with the squad of Maoist Regional Commander Chotu Kherwar, it added.

Other Maoists escaped into the dense forest. Intensive search is still on to track the Maoist squad.

CRPF sources added that at least four fire arms have been recovered from the spot.

Identity of the dead Maoist, however, is yet to be ascertained, they said.