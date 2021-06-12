STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief for allegedly mishandling women during 'forceful displacement'

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission has directed the state's Director General of Police to take immediate action in the matter.

Published: 12th June 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief on Monday over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during "forceful displacement" of people residing in a part of Jaipur.

"The NCW while taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding forceful displacement of residents living in Parshuram Circle, Jaipur, has directed the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, to appear before the commission on June 14, 2021 at 12:30 pm," the NCW said.

"The commission had also sought explanation for mishandling of women by officers concerned and even ignoring COVID-19 protocols.

The commission has agreed to the request of the DGP to appear via video conferencing considering COVID protocols," it said in a statement.

The DGP has also been directed to provide the status of matters of heinous crimes against women.

