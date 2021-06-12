STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTuber Paras Singh, in jail for using racial slur against Arunachal MLA, gets bail

In a video posted on YouTube, he had commented that Arunachal MLA Ering does not look like an Indian.

Published: 12th June 2021

YouTuber Paras Singh (Photo | Paras Singh Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: YouTuber Paras Singh, who was arrested last month for making racial remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering and the state, has been granted bail.

The Sessions Court in Yupia granted him bail on the execution of a personal bond of Rs 10,000. It ordered him not to leave the country and stay away from interfering in the probe.

The investigation is almost over and all necessary statements have been recorded by the police, Public Prosecutor Rotom Vijay said.

About a dozen FIRs were filed against the 22-year-old in different parts of the state.

In a video posted on YouTube, he had commented that the state MLA Ering does not look like an Indian. He claimed the “state is a part of China”. After the comments had triggered outrage in the Northeast, Singh was arrested from Ludhiana by a special investigating team (SIT) from Arunachal and brought to Itanagar on May 27.

He told the SIT that he had made the controversial video to gain maximum attention and views which would have maximized his income from the channel. The police said Singh was angry that Ering had written a letter seeking a ban on PUBG.

On June 4, Twitter was bombarded by students and others from the Northeast demanding the inclusion of a chapter on the region’s geography, culture, ethnicity, and lifestyle of people in NCERT textbooks.

The demand followed repeated remarks of a racial slur against northeasterners by a section of the mainlanders. The locals believe such behaviour can be checked by including a chapter on the region in NCERT textbooks.

