Ayush Society of Bihar govt starts social media campaign on yoga 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar State Ayush Society under the health department has started a unique social media campaign to encourage people to adopt yoga for a healthy lifestyle. The 10-day campaign ‘Bihar With Yoga’ will continue till June 21 which is observed as International Yoga Day. Aimed at creating awareness on the benefits of yoga, the campaign will be carried out on various social media platforms.

“Yoga now gas a global centerstage and is helping people transform their lives without any boundaries. It has now been adopted by the modern medical science as both a cure and treatment,” a senior official from the health department said.

“The department aims at reaching all sections of the society and has chosen a medium best suited to achieve this goal. Using modern technology, the ancient yogic methodology is being imparted on a large scale to encourage and motivate people to adopt yoga for a healthy life,” said the campaign coordinator Ravindra Jha.

He further added that the illustrious and appealing messages along with creative images will be shared on the official social media handles of the department to sensitise people on the inclusion go yoga in their lives.

Apart from generating mass awareness, the department will pool in trained instructors and yoga gurus to teach asanas. “By encouraging the ancient practice of yoga, we strive to shape milieu where each individual is mentally and physically healthy to contribute to the growth of the nation,” Jha said.