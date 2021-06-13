STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayush Society of Bihar govt starts social media campaign on yoga 

Apart from generating mass awareness, the department will pool in trained instructors and yoga gurus to teach asanas

Published: 13th June 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

yoga

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar State Ayush Society under the health department has started a unique social media campaign to encourage people to adopt yoga for a healthy lifestyle. The 10-day campaign ‘Bihar With Yoga’ will continue till June 21 which is observed as International Yoga Day. Aimed at creating awareness on the benefits of yoga, the campaign will be carried out on various social media platforms.

“Yoga now gas a global centerstage and is helping people transform their lives without any boundaries. It has now been adopted by the modern medical science as both a cure and treatment,” a senior official from the health department said. 

“The department aims at reaching all sections of the society and has chosen a medium best suited to achieve this goal. Using modern technology, the ancient yogic methodology is being imparted on a large scale to encourage and motivate people to adopt yoga for a healthy life,” said the campaign coordinator Ravindra Jha. 

He further added that the illustrious and appealing messages along with creative images will be shared on the official social media handles of the department to sensitise people on the inclusion go yoga in their lives. 

Apart from generating mass awareness, the department will pool in trained instructors and yoga gurus to teach asanas. “By encouraging the ancient practice of yoga, we strive to shape milieu where each individual is mentally and physically healthy to contribute to the growth of the nation,” Jha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar government Ayush Society Bihar health department Bihar With Yoga campaign International Yoga Day
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp