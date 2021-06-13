Bihar govt creates 'organic farming corridor' along the banks of River Ganga

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a one-of-its kind move, Bihar government has created ‘Organic Farming Corridor’ along river Ganga with 13 districts including Patna. Created at the estimated budget of Rs 1.55 lakh crore, the initiative is part of Nitish Kumar government’s ambitious ‘Third Agriculture Roadmap’ for 2017-2022 and is aimed at fulfilling the agricultural target of farmers.

Bihar produces a variety of vegetables along with traditional paddy and potatoes along the banks of river Ganga.

As part of the corridor, the state government is encouraging farmers to get trained in organic farming without the use of fertilisers.

Through a series of tweets on Saturday, CM Nitish Kumar said that the organic farming corridor was created by joining 13 districts on both sides fo river Ganga. “In this scheme, farmers are being given the facility of agricultural input grant and free certification for organic farming, So far, 188 farm produce organisations have been included,” Kumar said, further adding that the scheme will benefit 21,608 farmers.

“With the implementation of this scheme, the use of chemical fertilisers will be reduced, which will help in keeping river Ganga clean along with environmental protection.”

Official sources have confirmed that the farmers are cultivating organic crops on 25000 acres of land through the dedicated corridor which will increased the number of districts to 30 in the near future.

A senior official informed that the corridor from Buxar to Baghalpur has been created with a view to maintain he cleanliness and flow of River Ganga besides promoting organic farming.