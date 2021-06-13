STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee meets Trinamool ranks over possible return to parent party

Speculations are rife that many TMC leaders who had crossed over to the saffron party before assembly polls are waiting for an opportunity to return to the parent party.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee during his door-to-door campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls, in Howrah district, Sunday

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Less than 24 hours after Mukul Roy returned to the TMC, the saffron camp received another jolt on Saturday evening as BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in Mamata’s cabinet, met TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The organizational foundation of the Bengal BJP, which largely rested on the shoulders of the turncoats from the Trinamool Congress, has been shaken to the core with many of them expressing a desire to return to their old party and a few even snapping all contacts with the saffron camp. 

Some of the former TMC MLAs who joined the BJP have tendered their apologies to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.  According to sources, many of them have started skipping organizational meetings called by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.  Rajib was among the state BJP members who criticized the demand from some in the party for the imposition of the president’s rule in West Bengal.

After meeting Ghosh, Rajib said, “I oppose the demand for imposing presidential rule in Bengal. Because the ruling party has come to power with massive support. At the same time, I do not support the party’s Hindutva rhetoric.’’ 

The crack in the saffron camp started widening rapidly after the party’s poor show in the recent Assembly elections. The BJP bagged 77 seats out of 292, far less than the 200 predicted by the big guns in the party.
Soon after the election, former TMC MLAs Dipendu Biswas and Sonali Guha resigned from the BJP and said they wanted to return to the TMC. 

With Roy’s returning to the TMC, the ruling party is expecting an exodus from the BJP When Roy was in Trinamool Bhavan on Friday, BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh convened an organisation meeting in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas, which was skipped by three local MLAs and a local MP.

TAGS
Mukul Roy Trinamool BJP Rajib Banerjee Kunal Ghosh West Bengal politics TMC
