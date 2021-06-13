STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government should focus on reducing inflation, says BSP chief Mayawati

The BSP supremo said prices of petrol and diesel in some states have almost reached Rs 100, and there is anger among the people.

Published: 13th June 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKDNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday accused the central and the state governments of not paying attention towards the rising prices of diesel and petrol.

"On one hand, there is the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on the other, prices of petrol and diesel are continuously rising. Due to this, the prices of essential items are also soaring," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

This has made people's lives miserable, but the Centre and the state governments are not paying any attention, Mayawati said, adding, "This is very saddening."

The BSP supremo said prices of petrol and diesel in some states have almost reached Rs 100, and as per reports in the media, there is anger among the people.

"The government should focus on reducing inflation, as it has reduced the GST on equipment used in treatment of COVID-19," she said in another tweet.

