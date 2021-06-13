STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel to visit islands amid protest by Opposition parties

The protesters also seek reinstatement of hundreds of people who were allegedly removed by the administration from government-related contractual jobs.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Amit Shah (L) and Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel

Union minister Amit Shah (L) and Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Amid protest by opposition parties, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel will begin his week-long visit to the islands on Monday during which he will review the ambitious projects of the administration including Smart City, hospitals and eco-tourism.

Save Lakshadweep Forum, a platform of various political parties opposing Patel's reform measures in the islands, said the islanders will observe black day wearing black masks and raising black flags at houses during the administrator's visit concluding on June 20.

Forum leaders said they will give a representation to the administrator's office seeking the withdrawal of anti- people policies of the administration.

"If he invites us for a discussion, our representatives will meet him. Repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goondas Act) and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR) are our major demands. If he accepts our demand, we will cooperate with the administration," a forum leader said.

The protesters also seek reinstatement of hundreds of people who were allegedly removed by the administration from government-related contractual jobs.

Official sources said during his visit, Patel will review the eco-tourism projects in the islands.

The administration has said Maldives with the same natural beauty and similar geographical location as Lakshadweep has emerged as a great tourism location in the world map.

According to officials, three eco-friendly tourism water villa projects are being developed for tourism development by the Lakshadweep administration in collaboration with NITI Aayog on the lines of Maldives in Minicoy, Kadmat and Suheli.

The administration says with the implementation of this project, tourism will get a new dimension and tourists will get facilities for accommodation, entertainment and local people will get new opportunities for employment and business.

Patel would visit the proposed site for the sea facing hospital in Kavaratti and review the smart city project there.

The administration said it has planned sea facing hospitals in Agatti, Minicoy, Andrott and Kavaratti to boost the health infrastructure in the islands, which is about 500 km away from the mainland.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by island administration.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on May 31, demanding the recall of the administrator and requesting that the Centre immediately intervene to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshadweep Praful Khoda Patel Save Lakshadweep Forum
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp