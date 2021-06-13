Mizoram man, who headed world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children, passes away at 76 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children, passed away on Sunday.

He was 76 and he breathed his last at the Trinity Hospital in state capital Aizawl soon after being admitted there. He had some health issues, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Ziona had been sick since June 7 and was not able to eat anything. He remained unconscious since June 11. Some doctors from Aizawl had visited him at his residence in remote Baktawng and they found that he needed some amount of blood. Subsequently, it was transfused.

Since he was unconscious, the doctors suggested that he should be admitted to a hospital and put on the intensive care unit. An ambulance sent from Aizawl brought him to the Trinity Hospital at 2:50 pm on Sunday but he died a few minutes later.

Ziona was the leader of a Christian sect, called Chana pawl, which allowed its male members to be polygamous. Some 400 families are said to be its adherents.

Ziona also had 14 daughters-in-law, 33 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. All members of the family live in a 100-room, four-storey house set amidst the hills. Ziona was featured in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” top 11 strangest stories for 2011.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was among the mourners.

“With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family. Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family. Rest in Peace Sir!” Zoramthanga tweeted sharing a photo of the family.

