MP govt, society to take care of all children orphaned due to Covid: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh government official said a scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19 came into effect on May 21 and covers the period from May 1 to June 30.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:05 PM

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Second Wave of Covid-19 has left many children orphaned in India. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government was fully committed to taking care of children who had lost their earning parent or had been orphaned due to COVID-19 as well as those who had lost both their parents due to any other reason, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday.

He had recently announced a scheme under which children who had lost an earning parent or both their parents to the coronavirus infection were to get several benefits, including financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month.

"The state government, and civil society, will provide education, refuge, food and other needs to all orphaned kids. A scheme on this is going to come up shortly. We can't leave such children in the lurch," Chouhan said while addressing district crisis management committees online.

A state government official said a scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19 came into effect on May 21 and covers the period from May 1 to June 30.

