STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena says Uddhav Thackeray will remain Maharashtra's CM for full five years, no scope to change chief minister

Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with PM Narendra Modi has a political message to both the Opposition and alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well.

Published: 13th June 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena said that Uddhav Thackeray will remain the chief minister of Maharashtra for full five years term and they clarified that there is no agreement of sharing the chief ministerial post with their alliance partners.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private 30 minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the speculations of coming together with two old allies together. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reminded the Shiv Sena of its late president Balasaheb Thackeray’s history of sticking with the given word and trusting allies.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in his Roktok column said that there are speculations that Maha Vikas Aghadi will be divided over the chief minister post.

Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with PM Narendra Modi has a political message to both the Opposition and alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi as well. He said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sought the time for the meeting and PM Modi immediately gave the appointment.

“This entire thing shows that Uddhav Thackeray shares a cordial relationship with PM Modi and he is eager to resolve the state's issue by meeting the Centre’s top most leadership. This meeting was also a shock to BJP. BJP tried to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi but they failed. By using central probe agencies, Amit Shah can threaten and poach one or two MLAs but not the entire party. To form the government, you need the support of the entire political outfit as the one and two MLAs support will not help to form the government,” Raut said.

Raut said the BJP should start respecting the mandate of the people and majority in government. He said Modi and Amit Shah were not against the Maha Vikas Aghadi formation therefore they did not put any obstructions while forming the government under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. He also said that all alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi has limitation and it is the need of the hours for them to remain in power in a state like Maharashtra.

“NCP could not expand beyond Maharashtra, while Shiv Sena despite its Hindutva brand did not get seats in other states while Congress is in power in other states but it cannot be compared with their strength in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shiv sena uddhav thackeray Maharashtra government maha vikas aghadi
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp