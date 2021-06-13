STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Stick to party lines on Article 370': Congress to its leaders after Digvijay's remarks spark controversy

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Singh and top party leaders, accusing them of speaking "the language of Pakistan" and spewing venom against India.

Published: 13th June 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday asked its leaders to follow the party's stance on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 as articulated in the August 6, 2019 resolution of the CWC, after its leader Digvijay Singh's remarks sparked a row.

"The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue," Singh purportedly said, according to excerpts of his clubhouse conversation available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the "way forward" on the issue "once the Modi government is gone".

"The Congress Party has clearly stated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, in its resolution of August 6, 2019 of the Congress Working Committee. This is the only official stance of the party."

"I urge and request all senior leaders to refer to the same," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, when asked about Singh's remarks.

The CWC resolution of August 6, 2019 had said that it "deplores the unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner in which Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated and the State of Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution."

"Every principle of Constitutional law, states' rights, Parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated," the opposition party alleged "The Indian National Congress pledges to stand with the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and to fight the BJP and its divisive and diabolical agenda with every power in its hands. We urge the people of J&K to maintain peace and calm," it said.

The CWC "strongly reaffirmed the consistent and stated position" of the Indian National Congress that J&K, including the areas under the illegal occupation of Pakistan and the part ceded by it to China, are an integral part of the Republic of India.

The integration of J&K with India is final and irrevocable, it said, "The CWC firmly asserted that all issues pertaining to J&K are internal matters of India and no outside interference will be tolerated," the resolution had further said.

Singh's remarks to a person, who the BJP said was a journalist of Pakistani origin, were seized by saffron party leaders on Saturday to unleash a torrent of criticism against the opposition party and demand statements from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on the issue.

