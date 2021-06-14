64-year-old farmer kills self in Chhattisgarh; police proble land encroachment, loan angles

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 64-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, police said on Monday.

A suicide note found from the spot accuses three people and the contents and its authenticity were being verified, an official said.

"Sarju Ram Yadav consumed poison in his home in Morena village on June 12. A handwritten note found from the spot claimed his land was being encroached upon and three people, including a revenue department staffer, were harassing him.

"A probe has also found he had taken a loan from a moneylender and he was being pressured over repayment," a Kharora police station official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel said the contents of the purported suicide note and the role of the people mentioned in it were being verified.

