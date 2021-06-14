STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

About 73 per cent elderly experienced increased abuse during lockdown during second wave: Report

The report also found that approximately every third elderly (35.1 per cent) claimed that older people face domestic violence (physical or verbal) in old age.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly couple leaves the Area Hospital in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday after taking the vaccine. (File photo | EPS/VINAY MADAPU)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 73 per cent of the elderly population experienced increased abuse during the lockdown imposed amid the second wave of COVID-19, according to a new report.

The report by the Agewell Foundation, based on responses from 5,000 elderly, released ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day said 82 per cent of the respondents claimed that their life has been affected adversely due to the current COVID-19 situation.

The report found that 73 per cent of the respondents reportedly said cases of abuse against them increased during and after the lockdown period, and among them 61 per cent claimed that interpersonal relationships was the main factor responsible for fast increasing incidences of elder abuse in families.

During the survey, it was found that 65 per cent elderly respondents were facing neglect in their life while approximately 58 per cent of the respondents said they are suffering abuse in their families and society.

The report also found that approximately every third elderly (35.1 per cent) claimed that older people face domestic violence (physical or verbal) in old age.

Himanshu Rath, Chairman, Agewell Foundation said though the COVID-19 situation and related lockdown rules and restrictions have affected almost every human being, older persons are the most vulnerable so far as the coronavirus threat and its impact is concerned.

"There is an urgent need to sensitize the entire community about the growing incidences of elder abuse. Older persons also need to be educated about support systems, legal provisions and non-formal support network, accessible and available to them," he said.

The report said most elderly have to depend on family care, which makes them vulnerable and incidences of elder abuse, mistreatment, and harassment of elderly occur primarily within their respective families are on rise due to vulnerability of older people.

Elderly women are worst affected due to their poor financial status, increased level of dependency, and even due to longer lifespan comparatively to elderly men.

Elderly hardly report incidences of abuse to concerned stakeholders due to various factors like lack of awareness about their rights, poor physical health and lack of social support system, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elderly population Abuse coronavirus lockdown second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp