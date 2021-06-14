Ayodhya land deal row: BJP, RSS have made Ram temple a 'business', says SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

By PTI

BALLIA: Backing the demand for a central agency probe into the alleged corruption in the purchase of land for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said the BJP and the RSS have made the shrine a "medium of business".

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when action will be taken against the accused.

Rajbhar's remarks came a day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai bought 1.208 hectares of land in Ayodhya's Bag Bjaisi village worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

Terming it a case of money laundering, SP leader Pawan Pandey and AAP leader Sanjay Singh sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the matter.

Rai strongly refuted the allegations.

Speaking to reporters here in Rasra, Rajbhar said, "The temple is a symbol of faith for common people but the BJP and the RSS have made it a medium of business."

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief claimed the said piece of land was purchased for Rs 2 crore on March 18 for the construction of Ram temple and five minutes later, it was bought by the Ram Mandir Trust for Rs 18.50 crore.

The SBSP leader also sought a probe by the CBI and the ED into the "scandal".

Targeting Modi and Adityanath, Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, said, "Both the leaders claim zero tolerance (for corruption). Modi ji and Yogi ji should make it clear as to when a case will be registered against the trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust and when the accused persons will be sent to jail."

"The sentiments of crores of devotees have been hurt by this scandal," he said.

The SBSP chief also claimed that BJP president J P Nadda had called him a few days ago but he refused to speak to him.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Rai had said, "Allegations of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were also levelled against us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled against us and probe them."