STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya land deal row: BJP, RSS have made Ram temple a 'business', says SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

The SBSP leader also sought a probe by the CBI and the ED into the "scandal".

Published: 14th June 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Backing the demand for a central agency probe into the alleged corruption in the purchase of land for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said the BJP and the RSS have made the shrine a "medium of business".

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when action will be taken against the accused.

Rajbhar's remarks came a day after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai bought 1.208 hectares of land in Ayodhya's Bag Bjaisi village worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

Terming it a case of money laundering, SP leader Pawan Pandey and AAP leader Sanjay Singh sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the matter.

ALSO READ: AAP and Samajwadi Party allege corruption worth crores by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members

Rai strongly refuted the allegations.

Speaking to reporters here in Rasra, Rajbhar said, "The temple is a symbol of faith for common people but the BJP and the RSS have made it a medium of business."

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief claimed the said piece of land was purchased for Rs 2 crore on March 18 for the construction of Ram temple and five minutes later, it was bought by the Ram Mandir Trust for Rs 18.50 crore.

The SBSP leader also sought a probe by the CBI and the ED into the "scandal".

Targeting Modi and Adityanath, Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, said, "Both the leaders claim zero tolerance (for corruption). Modi ji and Yogi ji should make it clear as to when a case will be registered against the trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust and when the accused persons will be sent to jail."

"The sentiments of crores of devotees have been hurt by this scandal," he said.

The SBSP chief also claimed that BJP president J P Nadda had called him a few days ago but he refused to speak to him.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Rai had said, "Allegations of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were also levelled against us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled against us and probe them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram temple Ram temple corruption BJP Ayodhya land deal row SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp