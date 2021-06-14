STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central Vista: CPWD extends last date to submit bids for three new office buildings

According to Central Public Works Department's official document, technical bids can be submitted till June 23 and they will be opened on the same day.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPWD has extended by one week the deadline to submit bids for the three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat being built as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

According to Central Public Works Department's (CPWD) official document, technical bids can be submitted till June 23 and they will be opened on the same day.

Earlier, the last date to submit bids was June 16.

Last month, the CPWD had invited bids for three new office buildings under the Common Central Secretariat along Rajpath at a cost of Rs 3,269 crore and Rs 139 crore was set aside for five year's maintenance.

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

In May, the CPWD, which is executing the Central Vista redevelopment project, had also invited bids to transplant 1,838 trees from the campus of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The CPWD said the entire project of tree transplantation will be executed at an estimated cost of around Rs 1.86 crore.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister''s residence and prime minister''s office, and a new vice president enclave.

