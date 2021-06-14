STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Day after flagging threat to life from liquor mafia, TV journo found dead; cops probe all angles

"Primary investigations suggest he died after his motorbike hit an electric pole/hand pump. But all other possible angles are being probed in the case," Pratapgarh ASP East Surendra Dwivedi said.

Published: 14th June 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A national news channel journalist was found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district late on Sunday night -- just a day after he wrote to UP police about a threat to himself and his family from liquor mafia.

Sulabh Srivastava, who worked with the ABP News channel in Pratapgarh district, was found dead near the Katra Crossing under Kotwali police station area between 10 pm and 11 pm.

He was returning from Lalganj to Pratapgarh on his bike after media coverage. "Primary investigations suggest he died after his motorbike hit an electric pole/hand pump. But all other possible angles are being probed in the case," Pratapgarh ASP East Surendra Dwivedi said on Monday.

Just a day before the incident, Srivastava had written to the additional director general of police (ADG-Prayagraj Zone) about a threat to himself and his family from the liquor mafia due to his recent news reports on illicit liquor dens in Pratapgarh district.

Meanwhile, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted over the incident. "Liquor mafia is on killing spree across the state, spanning from Pratapgarh to Aligarh, but UP government is silent. The state government was sleeping, despite a journalist having exposed the truth and alerting the authorities about threat to his life. Does the UP government have reply to the tears of journalist Sulabh Srivastava's family," she questioned through her tweets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp