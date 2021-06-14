STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 25.87 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Union Health Ministry data

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 25,87,13,321, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, during 'Covid Vaccination Mela' organised by J&K Government, in Srinagar

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, during 'Covid Vaccination Mela' organised by J&K Government, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 25.87 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

It said 20,99,621 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose, while 1,16,326 got the second dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Cumulatively, 4,34,35,032 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose while 8,33,808 have received the second dose across the country since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive against the viral disease.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, the ministry said.

The number includes 1,00,67,641 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 69,81,884 HCWs who have received the second dose, 1,68,38,400 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose, 88,76,931 FLWs who have got the second dose, 4,34,35,032 and 8,33,808 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first and the second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,65,48,740 and 1,20,81,922 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose of the vaccine respectively, while 6,29,78,733 and 2,00,70,230 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

As on the 150th day of the vaccination drive (June 14), a total of 35,96,462 vaccine doses were given -- 31,84,503 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 4,11,959 for the second dose -- according to the provisional report.

The final reports for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

