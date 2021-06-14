STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan: Rape accused, out on bail, arrested for killing victim

The victim was a widow and had been working in a local anganwadi in the village.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JODHPUR: A man, out on bail in a rape case, was arrested on Monday in Rajasthan's Sirohi district for allegedly stabbing to death the woman he had raped last year, police said.

The accused had been pressuring the woman for withdrawal of the complaint against him since he was out on bail and stabbed her to death on Saturday night at her house in Nagani village in Sirohi district, ADG (Crime) Ravi Prakash Meharda said.

The ADG confirmed the arrest of the accused Netram on Monday morning.

"He had raped the victim and a case had been lodged against him in November 2020. He had been arrested by the police and had been in judicial custody for six months," said the officer.

The accused was the victim's neighbour.

She was a widow and had been working in a local anganwadi in the village.

After her husband's death, Netram allegedly raped her last year under the pretext of some help and a complaint of rape had been lodged by her against him.

According to the police, Netram came out on bail in April and had been constantly threatening the victim to withdraw the case but she was not responding to his repeated calls.

On Saturday night, he barged into her house and stabbed her to death, while she was sleeping.

He also injured her younger sister, who also was present in the house, as she tried to save her sister.

She raised an alarm, but Netram managed to escape from the spot.

