STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Some don't leave opportunity to defame Ram Janmabhoomi: UP Dy-CM Dinesh Sharma on fraud allegations

He said when all the obstructions for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were cleared, the opposition started an 'anargal pralaap'.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOw: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday hit out at those alleging corruption in purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, saying some people do not leave any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Samajwadi Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have alleged that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has purchased a land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore.

"The official answer (to allegations of corruption) will be given by officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. I would say in one line that there are some people in the opposition who do not like anything positive in context to the Ram Janmabhoomi. Sometimes they say Lord Ram was fictional, and that the Ram Setu did not exist. They also taunt," Sharma told reporters here after attending a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.

He said when all the obstructions for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were cleared, the opposition started an "anargal pralaap" (nonsensical hue and cry).

"They do not hesitate in leaving any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi," Sharma said.

To a question about a possible expansion of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath headed Cabinet, the BJP leader said, "Such decisions, be it on expansion or reshuffling in the council of ministers, is taken by the high command and the organisation."

"The organisation is authorised to do this, and an organisational meeting is held to discuss this," Sharma said.

He said that at the Cabinet meeting, preparations to deal with a probable third wave of the Covid pandemic were discussed.

Discussions were also held on the condition and functioning of primary health centres that have to be adopted by public representatives, the deputy chief minister said.

On whether any discussion was held for the upcoming assembly elections or on the recently-held panchayat polls, Sharma said, "This was not an election meeting. Election meetings are held at the organisational level."

"This meeting was about the preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus. What has been done till now and review and monitoring of government schemes that have been implemented," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma Ram temple trust fraud Ayodhya
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp