STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribal youngster lynched in Rajasthan over suspicion of cow smuggling

Two tribal youngsters, from the Bheel community, were taking some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh when the group caught and thrashed them.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking case in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, a tribal youth was lynched and his friend badly thrashed by a group of people who suspected them of smuggling some cows and other bovine animals on Saturday-Sunday night.

The two tribal youngsters, from the Bheel community, were taking some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh when the group caught and thrashed them. Police have taken 7-8 persons in custody for interrogation. One of the youngsters has died in the hospital and the other one is seriously injured.

The victim of the lynching was identified as 25-year-old Babu Bheel from Madhya Pradesh's Achalpur. He was accompanied by his friend Pintu Bheel, who was also badly injured in the assault.

Describing the horrific incident, Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Ravi Prakash Meharda said, “the incident occurred near Bhilkhanda village on the night of June 13-14.  Two men in Chittorgarh district were transporting some bovines to Madhya Pradesh when a mob attacked them. One of them died at the hospital while undergoing treatment while the other was seriously injured. A case of murder has been registered."

According to the Police, the victims were taking three oxen to their village in Madhya Pradesh from Begun town of Chittorgarh for agriculture work when a group of people hit them with sticks accusing them of smuggling cows. After the shocking incident, a large contingent of policemen, including senior officials are now camping in the area.  

The IG Range of Udaipur Division, Satyaveer Singh said that all senior police officials have now reached the area and are keeping a tight vigil. “On suspicion that the tribal youngsters were smuggling cows to MP, a large unruly mob gathered in the area. They not only thrashed them brutally but also snatched their mobile and tore off the papers about the sale of the bovine animals. Once the police got to know, they reached the area and rushed the victims to the hospital where one of the tribal youths died. We are doing a detailed probe on this incident and soon the culprits will be arrested and strong action will be initiated against them,” IG Satyaveer Singh asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Lynching smuggling bovine animals
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp