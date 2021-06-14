Tribal youngster lynched in Rajasthan over suspicion of cow smuggling

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking case in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, a tribal youth was lynched and his friend badly thrashed by a group of people who suspected them of smuggling some cows and other bovine animals on Saturday-Sunday night.

The two tribal youngsters, from the Bheel community, were taking some bovine animals to Madhya Pradesh when the group caught and thrashed them. Police have taken 7-8 persons in custody for interrogation. One of the youngsters has died in the hospital and the other one is seriously injured.

The victim of the lynching was identified as 25-year-old Babu Bheel from Madhya Pradesh's Achalpur. He was accompanied by his friend Pintu Bheel, who was also badly injured in the assault.

Describing the horrific incident, Additional Director General of Police (Crime), Ravi Prakash Meharda said, “the incident occurred near Bhilkhanda village on the night of June 13-14. Two men in Chittorgarh district were transporting some bovines to Madhya Pradesh when a mob attacked them. One of them died at the hospital while undergoing treatment while the other was seriously injured. A case of murder has been registered."

According to the Police, the victims were taking three oxen to their village in Madhya Pradesh from Begun town of Chittorgarh for agriculture work when a group of people hit them with sticks accusing them of smuggling cows. After the shocking incident, a large contingent of policemen, including senior officials are now camping in the area.

The IG Range of Udaipur Division, Satyaveer Singh said that all senior police officials have now reached the area and are keeping a tight vigil. “On suspicion that the tribal youngsters were smuggling cows to MP, a large unruly mob gathered in the area. They not only thrashed them brutally but also snatched their mobile and tore off the papers about the sale of the bovine animals. Once the police got to know, they reached the area and rushed the victims to the hospital where one of the tribal youths died. We are doing a detailed probe on this incident and soon the culprits will be arrested and strong action will be initiated against them,” IG Satyaveer Singh asserted.