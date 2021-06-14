STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccines don't prevent COVID but will help in keeping symptoms mild: Sangita Reddy

In a series of tweets, Reddy also said she was going home today after being hospitalised for a coronavirus infection.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:09 PM

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vaccines don't prevent coronavirus infections but will help in keeping the symptoms mild, Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy said on Monday. In a series of tweets, Reddy also said she was going home today after being hospitalised for a coronavirus infection.

"After 500 days of dodging #COVID19 I tested +VE on June 10th My initial reaction was of shock & dismay - Why me? I was careful & #vaccinated. Hospitalized with high fever I took the cocktail #Regeneron therapy within the early window period & it has made a dramatic difference," she said.

Highlighting the role of vaccines and timely diagnosis and treatment, she said, "The imp point 2 remember- vaccine doesn't prevent #COVID BUT help keep symptoms Mild. Timely diagnosis & treatment r key 2 quick recoveries".

"As I go home 2day & continue # self-isolation under Med sup via #telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude 2 R #Nursing, Doc & #scientific com," she noted.

Reddy has been emphasising that the government should move quickly to ramp up the availability of the COVID vaccine in the country by enhancing domestic production as well as increasing procurement from abroad.

In a tweet on May 17, Reddy said, "The challenge of India#vaccinationstrategy is not admin as much as supply. I urge R #govt to move quickly on ramping up domestic prod, enhance intl procure, seek Intl aid in the form of vaccine & establish a dist network of all Pub & Pvt hospitals 2 accelerate the pace of inoculation."

