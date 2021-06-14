STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal extends lockdown till July 1, allows offices, restaurants to function with restrictions

Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary said.

Published: 14th June 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries stand in a queue near a bus to get vaccines against COVID-19 after the inauguration of 'Vaccination on Wheel' at Posta Bazar, in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal administration on Monday allowed government and private offices to function with 25 per cent workforce from June 16, easing some of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 as the situation has improved now, a top official said.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "The restrictions are being extended till July 1. The movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am. However, the essential services are exempted. All government offices will function with 25 per cent staff strength. Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25 per cent staff strength. Private offices can arrange transport services for employees via E pass."

Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.

Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity, Dwivedi said.

He said that sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated.

"Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated," the chief secretary said.

The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 and later extended it later till June 15 to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO WATCH | India records lowest covid cases in 74 days

