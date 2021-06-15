STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal STF takes charge of probe of Chinese national arrested from India-Bangladesh border by BSF

On June 10, the BSF had arrested 35-year-old Chinese national, Han Junwe while he was trying to cross the India-Bangladesh international boundary illegally.

Published: 15th June 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday took the charge of the investigation of the Chinese national, who was apprehended from the India-Bangladesh Border in West Bengal last week.

On June 10, the BSF had arrested 35-year-old Chinese national, Han Junwe while he was trying to cross the India-Bangladesh international boundary illegally. On being asked to stop, Junwe tried to run away but was chased and caught by BSF personnel.

He was then taken to the Border Out Post Interrogation and his passport revealed that he had gone to Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 2 on a business visa, where he stayed with a Chinese friend. On June 8, he reached Sona Masjid in Bangladesh's Chapai Nawabganj district.

While trying to enter inside the Indian territory on Thursday morning, he was caught by BSF troops.

"When troops questioned him, he didn't give a satisfactory reply. Immediately agencies concerned and the local police were informed. Agencies are questioning him," BSF sources had said.

According to the BSF statement, during interrogation, Junwe had revealed that he had previously visited India four times-- Hyderabad in 2010, and Delhi and Gurugram thrice after 2019. He also said that he has a hotel in Gurugram called 'Star Spring'.

He had further said that when he had gone to his hometown of Hubei, one of his business partners, namely Sun Jiang, used to send him 10-15 numbers belonging to Indian mobile phone SIM cards and after a few days, they are received by him and his wife.

But a few days ago, his business partner was caught by ATS in Lucknow and he mentioned Junwe and his wife. A case was registered against them in ATS Lucknow due to which he was not able to get an Indian visa in China.

He, however, managed a visa from Bangladesh and Nepal, so that he could come to India.

BSF had said that a thorough search of the intruder produced one laptop, two mobile phones, one Bangladeshi SIM cars, one Indian SIM card, two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, three batteries, two small torch lights, five Money Transaction Machines, two ATM/Master Card, US Dollars, Bangladeshi Taka and Indian currency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India china ties India bangladesh border BSF West Bengal
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp