Bihar's IAS officers donate blood for thalaasemia-affected children

Published: 15th June 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officers in Bihar donate blood

IAS officers in Bihar donate blood. (Photo| EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian move, the Bihar chapter of IAS Officers Association organised a first of its kind blood donation camp on Monday to boost the availability of blood for thalassemia-affected children on the World Blood Donation Day.

The IAS Association of Bihar in a joint effort with the state's IFS Officers Association, IAS Officer's Wives Association in association with the Maa Vaishno Devi Seva Samiti had organised the blood donation camp at IAS Bhavan in Patna.

Supported by the State Health Society, the blood donation camp was inaugurated by chief secretary Tripurari Sharan with development commissioner Aamir Subhani as a distinguished guest.

Principal Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) Dipak Kumar Singh said, "This is the first such big event of blood donation after the onset of COVID-19 through which our aim is to support children affected with thalasseemia in Bihar."

Around 165 units of blood were collected during the camp for the thalassemia patients being treated at a 'day-care centre' of PMCH in Patna.

The chief secretary after inaugurating the camp assured that the government is committed to augmenting appropriate facilities for blood transfusion in the state so that the children do not have to travel long distance.

He also thanked Maa Vaishno Devi Sewa Samiti and their volunteers for their continued effort in ensuring availability of blood. Development commissioner Amir Subhani said that the special drive shall be launched for identification of such children and supporting their treatment through the health department.  

Former Bihar chief secretary GS Kang, who is currently holding the post of vice-chairman, Bihar State Planning Board, thanked the able guidance and personal supervision by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in creating appropriate arrangements for the continuous blood transfusion needed for the affected children as well as supporting their treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

The state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest AN Sharan also attended the camp as a special guest while IAS Association of Bihar president Vivek Singh and Harjot Kaur, the secretary of IAS Officers Wives' Association also graced the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyay Amrit and State Health Society executive director Manoj Kumar also visited the camp with the latter also donating blood and virtually interacting with three thalassemia-affected children of Bihar who are undergoing specialised treatments at the CMC Hospital in Vellore.

"On the occasion, four such children, who are to be sent later to Vellore for specialised treatment, were also felicitated with special gifts and indoor plants by the Department of Environment," said media coordinator Ravindra Jha.

