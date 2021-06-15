STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: High-rises report more cases than slums in Mumbai

It was a hotspot in the beginning but using the ‘track, test and treat’ formula helped reduce not only the positivity rate, also the mortality rate.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai covid vaccine

Beneficiaries receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special 3 days vaccination camp. (Photo | ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: For the first time since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic started, Asia’s largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai did not report a single case on Monday while localities with high concentration of high-rises are still reporting positive cases every day.According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), since May 31 Dharavi has seen a daily count of one to three fresh infections. Three new cases were reported in Dadar and six in Mahim.

Both these areas, which have a number of high-rises and tall towers, as well as Dharavi, come under BMC’s G-North civic ward.In G-North, there are a total of 300 active cases that include 152 cases in Dadar, 135 in Mahim and only 13 in Dharavi.Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the ward has reported a total of 26,294 hospital admissions for Covid treatment of which 25,249 are discharged. Of these, 9,557 are from Dadar and 9,876 from Mahim and 6,861 from Dharavi.

The numbers clearly show that the spread of the infection was more in high-rise buildings than slums. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G-North, said the Mumbai Model and Dharavi model to defeat the Covid-19 are hailed for their efficient working, with the BMC focusing on people’s participation to defeat the virus.

“During the first wave also, people told us Dharavi is sitting on a powder keg in terms of explosion of cases. It was a hotspot in the beginning but using the ‘track, test and treat’ formula helped reduce not only the positivity rate, also the mortality rate. We took support of local NGOs and social workers,” the official said.

Dighavkar said in Dharavi, the local health posts are very strong. “Our health workers reached out to every slum and checked them before the situation went out of hand. We created a data bank of 10 lakh people and provided treatment as per requirements. We developed a jumbo Covid-19 centre to treat the patients.”

WATCH | COVID-19: High-rises report more cases than slums in Mumbai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharavi Dharavi Coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp