Dhankhar trying to project Bengal as site like Israel- Palestine war: TMC

TMC spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy alleged that the governor, in "an unprecedented manner has been launching tirades against the state government almost daily.

Published: 15th June 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress Tuesday claimed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is trying to convey a view that a war is going on in the state like that between Palestine and Israel.

"The governor is making venomous and baseless comments against the state government like a spokesperson of the BJP. He is trying to convey a view that as if a war is going on in Bengal like that in Palestine and Israel."

Pointing out that it is part of a "specific plan", the TMC MP told reporters that the governor is attempting to create a "make-believe situation" depicting that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

The TMC spokesperson alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is "conspiring" against the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal since the saffron party could not win the assembly elections in the state.

Referring to Dhankars proposed four-day visit to the national capital, Roy said, the Trinamool Congress is not supposed to know why the governor is going to New Delhi.

The governor had tweeted that he will be going to the national capital on Tuesday and returning on Friday.

He had not specified the reasons for his visit to New Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a delegation of several BJP MLAs to the governor on Monday to seek his intervention over alleged lawlessness and "partisan stance" of the police.

Following the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted that Adhikari called on him and submitted a representation regarding the alleged alarming law and order situation in the state.

Ever since assuming the gubernatorial office in July 2019, Dhankhar and the Trinamool government have been engaged in a war of words on several issues.

