STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian peacekeepers in Sudan awarded UN medals for outstanding performance

India has been one of the top troop contributors for various UN missions. At present, there are around 5,500 Indian soldiers serving in eight of the 13 UN Missions.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

UN Force Commander Lt Gen Tinaikar giving away medal to an Indian Army soldier in Bor ( Photo | United Nations) 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recognising the dedicated services of the Indian Army soldiers towards peacekeeping, the United Nations awarded them with Medal on Monday. The Peacekeepers from Sri Lanka were also awarded.

It was a special day for the 135 Indian soldiers on UN Duty, also known as Blue Berets, as the medal ceremony in Bor, South Sudan, was presided over by Lt Gen Shailesh Tinaikar, UN Force Commander, also an Indian Army officer himself. As many as 103 Sri Lankan Blue Berets were also awarded the medal.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all these officers for their contributions towards the fulfillment of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) mandate in this challenging environment,” said Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar.

The UNMISS took to its official Twitter handle and said, "Take a bow, people of #India! Some 135 of your peacekeeping troops, based in #SouthSudan and serving with #UNMISS, have received @UN medals for their outstanding performance in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. #ServingForPeace"

The Indian troops are stationed in Bor, Pibor, and at a temporary operating base in Akobo and have engaged in a variety of activities, including civil-military cooperation such as a veterinary camp. They have been dealing with the often violent situations in the volatile parts of South Sudan beset with intercommunal violence. Flooding and the resulting displacement of thousands of people have further complicated matters.

Indian troops deployed under MONUSCO, a UN peacekeeping mission headquartered in the Congolese city of Goma and bordering Rwanda, earned praises. The troops facilitated smooth evacuation and protection of the civilians of Goma City and the UN personnel in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after volcano Mount Nyiragongo erupted molten red hot lava.

India has been one of the top troop contributors for various UN missions. At present, there are around 5,500 Indian soldiers serving in eight of the 13 UN Missions.

The year 2018 brought a paradigm shift to peacekeeping with foreign troops for the first time began serving under an Indian battalion in Lebanon. A company of 120 Kazakh Army troops part of operations with the Indian Army.

In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission.

Currently, India has deployed a total of 5,424 personnel for UN missions. Since the UN's first mission of 1953 more than 2,50,000 Indian troops have served in UNs 52 out of 71 missions. More than 160 Indian peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price in service to peace, losing their lives serving under the UN flag.

The United Nations is an international organization founded in 1945 with 51 Member States which currently stands at 193 Member States. It primarily works to maintain international peace and security, give humanitarian assistance to those in need, protect human rights, and uphold international law. It has set sustainable development goals for 2030, in order to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian peacekeeping force IPKF Indian Army South Sudan UN Medal UNMISS UN Mission in South Sudan
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp